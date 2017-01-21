Airmen from the 31st Fighter Wing board a bus at Aviano Air Base, Italy on Jan. 21, 2017. The Airmen flew on a C-130 Hercules to Souda Bay, Greece to support a flying training detachment with the Hellenic air force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cary Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2017 Date Posted: 01.24.2017 03:25 Photo ID: 3120070 VIRIN: 170121-F-LS872-1055 Resolution: 4912x7360 Size: 1.83 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, PORDONONE, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aviano Airmen train in Souda Bay [Image 1 of 18], by SrA Cary Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.