    Aviano Airmen train in Souda Bay [Image 9 of 18]

    Aviano Airmen train in Souda Bay

    AVIANO AIR BASE, PORDONONE, ITALY

    01.21.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Cary Smith 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 31st Fighter Wing board a bus at Aviano Air Base, Italy on Jan. 21, 2017. The Airmen flew on a C-130 Hercules to Souda Bay, Greece to support a flying training detachment with the Hellenic air force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cary Smith)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 03:25
    Photo ID: 3120070
    VIRIN: 170121-F-LS872-1055
    Resolution: 4912x7360
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, PORDONONE, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviano Airmen train in Souda Bay [Image 1 of 18], by SrA Cary Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Aviano Airmen train in Souda Bay

    souda bay
    Airmen
    nato
    F-16
    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano Air Base
    Italy
    deploy
    flying
    greece
    Aviano
    Fighter Squadron
    Aviano AB
    Air Power
    deployment
    31 FW
    PDF
    555th FS
    flying training deployment

