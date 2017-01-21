A 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon departs for a Flying Training Deployment from Aviano Air Base, Italy on Jan. 21, 2016. Fourteen F-16 Fighting Falcons, one KC-135 Stratotanker from the Arizona Air National Guard’s 161st Air Refueling Wing and 280 Airmen deployed to Souda Bay, Greece to train with Greece’s Hellenic air force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Krystal Ardrey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2017 Date Posted: 01.24.2017 03:24 Photo ID: 3120051 VIRIN: 170121-F-II211-1042 Resolution: 6436x4216 Size: 2.84 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aviano Airmen train in Souda Bay [Image 1 of 18], by SSgt Krystal Ardrey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.