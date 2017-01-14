(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Department Brief [Image 1 of 22]

    Air Department Brief

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.14.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Julie Matyascik 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170114-N-YC845-107
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 14, 2017) -- Air Boss Cmdr. Robert Sinram conducts a debrief with air department Sailors aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Julie Matyascik/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2017
    Date Posted: 01.15.2017 03:32
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Department Brief [Image 1 of 22], by PO1 Julie Matyascik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USS Bataan
    USMC
    Air
    underway
    LHD 5
    Navy
    Marines

