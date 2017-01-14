(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Firefighting Training

    Firefighting Training

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.14.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170113-N-KD168-082
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 13, 2017) Aviation Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Sammie Smith is carried away from a simulated aircraft fire in the hangar bay of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Magen F. Reed/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firefighting Training [Image 1 of 22], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

