170113-N-KD168-082

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 13, 2017) Aviation Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Sammie Smith is carried away from a simulated aircraft fire in the hangar bay of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Magen F. Reed/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2017 Date Posted: 01.15.2017 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Firefighting Training [Image 1 of 22], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.