    jiujitsu [Image 19 of 22]

    jiujitsu

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Seaman Zachariah L Grabill 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170113-N-GB113-037 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 13, 2017) Fireman Alonzo Aguilar, of Washington D.C., and Sgt. Christopher Loychik, of Cleveland, Ohio, practice jujitsu in the hangar bay of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zachariah Grabill/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.15.2017 03:47
    Photo ID: 3099312
    VIRIN: 170113-N-GB113-037
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, jiujitsu [Image 1 of 22], by SN Zachariah L Grabill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

