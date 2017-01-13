170113-N-GB113-037 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 13, 2017) Fireman Alonzo Aguilar, of Washington D.C., and Sgt. Christopher Loychik, of Cleveland, Ohio, practice jujitsu in the hangar bay of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zachariah Grabill/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2017 03:47
|Photo ID:
|3099312
|VIRIN:
|170113-N-GB113-037
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, jiujitsu [Image 1 of 22], by SN Zachariah L Grabill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT