170114-N-AV754-058 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 14, 2017) An AV-8B Harrier aircraft launches from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). The ship is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Evan Thompson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2017 03:35
|Photo ID:
|3099332
|VIRIN:
|170114-N-AV754-054
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|911.43 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Admiral visit [Image 1 of 22], by PO3 Evan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT