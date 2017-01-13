(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    COMPTUEX [Image 17 of 22]

    COMPTUEX

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mutis A Capizzi 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170113-N-HP188-009
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 13, 2017) – Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Tim Grover, a native of Hillsboro, Oregon, measures the size of a newly cut shaft in the Machine Shop aboard the Wasp-class multipurpose amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mutis A. Capizzi/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.15.2017 03:43
    Photo ID: 3099318
    VIRIN: 170113-N-HP188-009
    Resolution: 4208x2831
    Size: 960.75 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMPTUEX [Image 1 of 22], by PO3 Mutis A Capizzi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USS Bataan
    LHD 5
    Amphibious Assault Ship
    COMPTUEX
    Calibration
    Tools
    United States Navy
    Machinists

