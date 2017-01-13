170113-N-HP188-033

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 13, 2017) – Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Tim Grover, a native of Hillsboro, Oregon, removes a bolt for cleaning from the cutter in the Machine Shop aboard the Wasp-class multipurpose amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mutis A. Capizzi/Released)

