    HSC-26 [Image 11 of 22]

    HSC-26

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.13.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170117-N-UM082-003 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 13, 2017) A MH-60S Sea Hawk from Helicopter Sea Combatant Squadron (HSC) 26 maneuvers over a civilian cargo ship during sunset. HSC-26 in currently underway with the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raymond Minami/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.15.2017 03:35
    Photo ID: 3099330
    VIRIN: 170113-N-UM082-003
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC-26 [Image 1 of 22], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    uss bataan
    lhd 5
    HSC-26
    Sea Hawk

