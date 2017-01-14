Admiral visit

170114-N-UE100-016

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 14, 2017) Rear Adm. Scott Conn, Commander, Carrier Strike Group 4, gets piped aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caleb Strong/Released)

