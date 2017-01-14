(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Admiral visit [Image 10 of 22]

    Admiral visit

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.14.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Evan Thompson 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170114-N-AV754-054 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 14, 2017) A UH-1H Huey helicopter launches from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). The ship is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Evan Thompson/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2017
    Date Posted: 01.15.2017 03:34
    Photo ID: 3099331
    VIRIN: 170114-N-AV754-054
    Resolution: 2731x1821
    Size: 866.83 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Admiral visit [Image 1 of 22], by PO3 Evan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Air Department Brief
    Air Department Brief
    Air Department Brief
    Admiral visit
    Maintenance
    Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX)
    Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX)
    Admiral visit
    Admiral visit
    Admiral visit
    HSC-26
    Firefighting Training
    Firefighting Training
    Firefighting training
    COMPTUEX
    COMPTUEX
    COMPTUEX
    jiujitsu
    jiujitsu
    jiujitsu
    Inspection
    Jiu jitsu

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    USMC
    underway
    LHD 5
    Navy
    Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT