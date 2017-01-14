Air Department Brief

170114-N-YC845-106
ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 14, 2017) -- Chief Warrant Officer 2 Enzo Gandolfo conducts a debrief to air department Sailors aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Julie Matyascik/Released)
