    Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) [Image 7 of 22]

    Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.14.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Cottone 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170114-N-HQ940-007
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan 14, 2017) Flight deck crew show removed chocks and chains onboard the multipurpose amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Frank Cottone/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2017
    Date Posted: 01.15.2017 03:35
    Photo ID: 3099335
    VIRIN: 170114-N-HQ940-007
    Resolution: 5231x2935
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) [Image 1 of 22], by PO2 Nicholas Cottone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    Flight Operations
    LHD 5
    Amphibious Assault Ship
    United States Navy
    PHIBRON 8

