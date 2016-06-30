(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    160630-F-NB484-003 [Image 10 of 11]

    160630-F-NB484-003

    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jodi Martinez 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    “Sometimes people think that when you experience loss, that you want to be left alone in your grief, but the opposite is true. You want your family to be there to comfort you and help you through this incredibly hard time. Our squadron was our family, and they were there for us,” said Cindy Johnson (third from left with her husband Senior Airman Nicholas Johnson). Those Air Force family members included Angie Chen, a squadron key spouse, Master Sgt. Daniel Libby, first sergeant, and Lt. Col. Scott Bryant and his wife, Amy. (Photo by Karen Petitt)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2016
    Date Posted: 12.31.2016 22:28
    VIRIN: 160630-F-NB484-003
    Air Force Family Triumphs Through Loss

