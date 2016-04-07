Despite the rainy weekend, thousands made it to the Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration at Scheve Park, which featured carnival rides, live bands, food and craft booths, softball and kickball tournaments, games, raffles, poker and a fireworks show, Mascoutah, Ill., July 4, 2016. Col. Terrence Adams, 375th Communications Group commander, spoke to spectators during the event in remembrance of Independence Day. Following Adams, the U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America’s Roots in Blue played favorite classics and current hits until fireworks lit the night sky. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jodi Martinez/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2016 Date Posted: 12.31.2016 22:28 Photo ID: 3082621 VIRIN: 160704-F-RP072-754 Resolution: 1096x777 Size: 147.3 KB Location: US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 160704-F-RP072-754 [Image 1 of 11], by SSgt Jodi Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.