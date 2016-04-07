(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    07.04.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jodi Martinez 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    Despite the rainy weekend, thousands made it to the Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration at Scheve Park, which featured carnival rides, live bands, food and craft booths, softball and kickball tournaments, games, raffles, poker and a fireworks show, Mascoutah, Ill., July 4, 2016. Col. Terrence Adams, 375th Communications Group commander, spoke to spectators during the event in remembrance of Independence Day. Following Adams, the U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America’s Roots in Blue played favorite classics and current hits until fireworks lit the night sky. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jodi Martinez/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 160704-F-RP072-754 [Image 1 of 11], by SSgt Jodi Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Fourth of July

