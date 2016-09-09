(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    160909-F-RP072-345 [Image 6 of 11]

    160909-F-RP072-345

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jodi Martinez 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    1st Lt. Christopher Gresham, 375th Security Forces Squadron, wipes his face as he learns that additional rooms may have people in them during an active shooter exercise, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., Sept. 9, 2016. With an increase of mass shootings, the Department of Defense has trained personnel and first responders on how to respond in an active shooter situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jodi Martinez)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2016
    Active Shooter Exercise

