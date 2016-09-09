1st Lt. Christopher Gresham, 375th Security Forces Squadron, wipes his face as he learns that additional rooms may have people in them during an active shooter exercise, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., Sept. 9, 2016. With an increase of mass shootings, the Department of Defense has trained personnel and first responders on how to respond in an active shooter situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jodi Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2016 Date Posted: 12.31.2016 22:28 Photo ID: 3082619 VIRIN: 160909-F-RP072-345 Resolution: 2048x1489 Size: 182.15 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 160909-F-RP072-345 [Image 1 of 11], by SSgt Jodi Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.