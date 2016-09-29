160929-F-RP072-017

Middle school students listen to a brief on the C-21 A at Scott Air Force Base, Sept. 29, 2016. Over 340 students from Central, Marissa, West, and Mascoutah Middle Schools attended Scott Air Force Base's Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math education event on Sept. 29, 2016. The event was aimed at engaging and encouraging students to take an interest in STEM subjects at an early age and included demos on cyber hacking, live explosives, taser usage, aeromediac evacuation, radiology, patient transportation, medical equipment repair, and chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection. Additionally, the students learned about drones, developing mobile applications, virtual reality games, the C-21, field response, weather, explosive ordinance devices, cyber security, and video game hosting.

