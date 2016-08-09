Tech. Sgt. Jeremy McCarty, 375th Security Forces Squadron, communicates with another first responder during an active shooter exercise, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., Sept. 9, 2016. With an increase of mass shootings, the Department of Defense has trained personnel and first responders on how to respond in an active shooter situation.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2016 22:28
|Photo ID:
|3082640
|VIRIN:
|160908-F-RP072-652
|Resolution:
|3334x4723
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 160908-F-RP072-652 [Image 1 of 11], by SSgt Jodi Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
