160805-F-RP072-076

Senior Airman Megan Friedl, 375th Public Affairs, wears a viking hat and her war face before the Annual Boat Regatta, Scott Air Force Base, Ill, Aug. 5, 2016. The 375th Force Support Squadron hosted the annual cardboard boat regatta at the Scott Air Force Base pool, where 14 teams competed to be the fastest, fastest sinker, best dressed, or best designed. The 375th Logistics Readiness Squadron took 1st, 3rd, and the prize for the fastest sinking ship. 2nd place went to the Cyberspace Support Squadron. The best costume went to the civilian team "Late to the Future," who dressed as Dr. Brown and Marty McFly from Back to the Future. The best boat design went to the 375th Medical Group for their Frozen theme, which featured an icy decoration that included Olaf the snowman and Sven the reindeer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jodi Martinez)

