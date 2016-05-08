(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    160805-F-RP072-076

    160805-F-RP072-076

    UNITED STATES

    08.05.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jodi Martinez 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    Senior Airman Megan Friedl, 375th Public Affairs, wears a viking hat and her war face before the Annual Boat Regatta, Scott Air Force Base, Ill, Aug. 5, 2016. The 375th Force Support Squadron hosted the annual cardboard boat regatta at the Scott Air Force Base pool, where 14 teams competed to be the fastest, fastest sinker, best dressed, or best designed. The 375th Logistics Readiness Squadron took 1st, 3rd, and the prize for the fastest sinking ship. 2nd place went to the Cyberspace Support Squadron. The best costume went to the civilian team "Late to the Future," who dressed as Dr. Brown and Marty McFly from Back to the Future. The best boat design went to the 375th Medical Group for their Frozen theme, which featured an icy decoration that included Olaf the snowman and Sven the reindeer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jodi Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2016
    Date Posted: 12.31.2016 22:28
    Photo ID: 3082637
    VIRIN: 160805-F-RP072-076
    Resolution: 1141x754
    Size: 115.31 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 160805-F-RP072-076, by SSgt Jodi Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    161104-F-RP072-198
    160908-F-RP072-652
    160707-F-RP072-060
    160805-F-RP072-076
    160704-F-RP072-754
    160909-F-RP072-345
    160923-F-RP072-006
    160929-F-RP072-017
    160630-F-NB484-001
    160630-F-NB484-003
    160630-F-NB484-002

    Scott AFB
    Boat Regatta

    • LEAVE A COMMENT