    160923-F-RP072-006 [Image 7 of 11]

    160923-F-RP072-006

    UNITED STATES

    09.23.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jodi Martinez 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    James Calvin Quaid showed up to Scott’s Retiree Appreciation Days wearing Air Force suspenders and a sharp Air Force tie. “They put me in the color guard because of my height,” he said, reminiscing about his younger military days. “I remember one day I was marching, and the flag knocked my hat off,” he said laughing. “But I just kept on walking." Overall, he served 26 years in the military. He served six years in the Army before giving the Air Force an additional 20, where he was a T-37 pilot.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 160923-F-RP072-006 [Image 1 of 11], by SSgt Jodi Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Retiree Appreciation Day

