160923-F-RP072-006

James Calvin Quaid showed up to Scott’s Retiree Appreciation Days wearing Air Force suspenders and a sharp Air Force tie. “They put me in the color guard because of my height,” he said, reminiscing about his younger military days. “I remember one day I was marching, and the flag knocked my hat off,” he said laughing. “But I just kept on walking." Overall, he served 26 years in the military. He served six years in the Army before giving the Air Force an additional 20, where he was a T-37 pilot.

