160630-F-NB484-002

Senior Airman Nicholas Johnson and his wife, Cindy, create a memorial at a science nature preserve in Missouri for the child they lost on Cindy’s birthday--Jan. 12. Nick, who is assigned to the 375th Civil Engineer Squadron, was deployed when Cindy became hospitalized but thanks to herculean efforts from their military family, he made it back in time to be with his wife when Logan Robert was born at five months into her pregnancy. (Photo by Karen Petitt)

