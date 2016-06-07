160707-F-RP072-060

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jodi Martinez 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    Jenna, 8, and Jesse, 7, daughters of Tech. Sgt. William Huggins, 126th Supply Chain Management Squadron, giggle while they wait in line at a pro camp with Baltimore Ravens' wide receiver Steve Smith Sr., Scott Air Force Base, Ill., July 7, 2016. Each child that participated received an autograph from Steve Smith and a limited edition shirt. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jodi Martinez/Released)

    Steve Smith Sr.

