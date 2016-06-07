Jenna, 8, and Jesse, 7, daughters of Tech. Sgt. William Huggins, 126th Supply Chain Management Squadron, giggle while they wait in line at a pro camp with Baltimore Ravens' wide receiver Steve Smith Sr., Scott Air Force Base, Ill., July 7, 2016. Each child that participated received an autograph from Steve Smith and a limited edition shirt. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jodi Martinez/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2016 22:28
|Photo ID:
|3082639
|VIRIN:
|160707-F-RP072-060
|Resolution:
|4690x3314
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 160707-F-RP072-060 [Image 1 of 11], by SSgt Jodi Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
