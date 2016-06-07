Jenna, 8, and Jesse, 7, daughters of Tech. Sgt. William Huggins, 126th Supply Chain Management Squadron, giggle while they wait in line at a pro camp with Baltimore Ravens' wide receiver Steve Smith Sr., Scott Air Force Base, Ill., July 7, 2016. Each child that participated received an autograph from Steve Smith and a limited edition shirt. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jodi Martinez/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2016 Date Posted: 12.31.2016 22:28 Photo ID: 3082639 VIRIN: 160707-F-RP072-060 Resolution: 4690x3314 Size: 2.03 MB Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 160707-F-RP072-060 [Image 1 of 11], by SSgt Jodi Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.