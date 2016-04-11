161104-F-RP072-198

The 7th annual Air Force Sergeants Association Veteran's Vigil holds a run in honor of Master Sgt. Gregory Kuhse, who was killed in a British Puma Mk2 helicopter crash in Afghanistan last year, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., Nov. 4, 2016. He was a Kalamazoo, Michigan, native and a father of four, with 19 years of service in the United States Air Force. He was assigned to the 3rd Manpower Requirements Squadron at Scott AFB.
