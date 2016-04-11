(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    161104-F-RP072-198 [Image 1 of 11]

    161104-F-RP072-198

    UNITED STATES

    11.04.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jodi Martinez 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    The 7th annual Air Force Sergeants Association Veteran's Vigil holds a run in honor of Master Sgt. Gregory Kuhse, who was killed in a British Puma Mk2 helicopter crash in Afghanistan last year, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., Nov. 4, 2016. He was a Kalamazoo, Michigan, native and a father of four, with 19 years of service in the United States Air Force. He was assigned to the 3rd Manpower Requirements Squadron at Scott AFB.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 161104-F-RP072-198 [Image 1 of 11], by SSgt Jodi Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Vigil Run

