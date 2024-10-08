The Air Force Podcast Ep 102 - Return To The ISS with Col Nick Hague Part 02

For the first time on Sept. 28th, a U.S. Space Force Guardian was launched into space as part of the NASA SpaceX Crew-9 mission to the International Space Station. Col. Nick Hague will command the mission and join the Expedition 72 crew where they will conduct scientific research and maintenance activities. Part 02 of 02.