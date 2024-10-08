Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Air Force Podcast Ep 102 - Return To The ISS with Col Nick Hague Part 02

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. William OBrien 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)     

    For the first time on Sept. 28th, a U.S. Space Force Guardian was launched into space as part of the NASA SpaceX Crew-9 mission to the International Space Station. Col. Nick Hague will command the mission and join the Expedition 72 crew where they will conduct scientific research and maintenance activities. Part 02 of 02.

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 21:55
    Guardians
    Space Force
    Col Nick Hague
    Air Force Podcast

