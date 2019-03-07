The Koren Kolligian Jr. Trophy recognizes outstanding feats of airmanship by aircrew members. 2019 recipient Capt. Matthew Heath, a T-38 instructor pilot, was on a student training flight when the Talon suddenly lost thrust in both engines.
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2019
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2019 16:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|58680
|Filename:
|1907/DOD_106983996.mp3
|Length:
|00:08:32
|Artist
|The Air Force Podcast
|Composer
|The Air Force Podcast
|Conductor
|The Air Force Podcast
|Album
|The Air Force Podcast
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Air Force Podcast - The Kolligian Trophy feat Capt Matthew Heath, by SrA Treven Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT