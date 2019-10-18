(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Air Force Podcast - Return From Space feat. Col Nick Hague

    The Air Force Podcast - Return From Space feat. Col Nick Hague

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2019

    Audio by Senior Airman Treven Cannon 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)

    Returning from six months in space, NASA Astronaut Col Nick Hague discusses spacewalks, science experiments and his video chat with Brad Pitt. Hosted by AFTV producer, SSgt Treven Cannon

