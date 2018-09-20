(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Air Force Podcast - DIUx feat Col Enrique Oti

    The Air Force Podcast - DIUx feat Col Enrique Oti

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2018

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Brad Sisson  

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)

    Defense Innovation Unit Experimental (DIUx) is a United States Department of Defense (DoD) organization founded to help the US military make faster use of emerging commercial technologies. In this episode of The Air Force Podcast, we talk with Colonel Enrique Oti, Managing Director, Air Force Element, DIUx.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2018
    Date Posted: 09.20.2018 00:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53830
    Filename: 1809/DOD_106047754.mp3
    Length: 00:21:19
    Artist US Air Force
    Album The Air Force Podcast
    Year 2018
    Genre Podcast
    Location: DC, US
    Podcast
    Air Force
    USAF
    Innovation
    DIUx
    Defense Innovation Unit Experimental

