The Air Force Podcast - DIUx feat Col Enrique Oti

Defense Innovation Unit Experimental (DIUx) is a United States Department of Defense (DoD) organization founded to help the US military make faster use of emerging commercial technologies. In this episode of The Air Force Podcast, we talk with Colonel Enrique Oti, Managing Director, Air Force Element, DIUx.
Date: 09.20.2018
Posted: 09.20.2018
|Newscasts
|53830
|1809/DOD_106047754.mp3
|00:21:19
|US Air Force
Album: The Air Force Podcast
|2018
|Podcast
|DC, US
|1
|0
|0
|0
