The Air Force Podcast - Medal of Honor Pt. 01 feat. Michael Caldwell

Air Force Special Tactics Combat Controller Tech. Sgt. John A. Chapman is the 19th Airman to be awarded the Medal of Honor since the Department of the Air Force was established in 1947, and the first Airman recognized with the medal for heroic actions occurring after the Vietnam War. In this episode of The Air Force Podcast, we talk with Col (Ret.) Michael Caldwell, the Chief Operating Officer at the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation. Hosted and produced by TSgt Brad Sisson.