    The Air Force Podcast - Continuing a Legacy of Flight

    The Air Force Podcast - Continuing a Legacy of Flight

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2020

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)

    Retired Air Force master sergeant carries on a living history flying WWII-era warbirds. After serving almost 30 years in the Air Force, the story of MSgt. (ret.) David Brown, a senior non-comissioned officer turned aerobatic pilot. (Produced and hosted by Captain Steve Lewis)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020
    Category: Newscasts
