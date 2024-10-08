The Air Force Podcast Ep 101 - Return To The ISS with Col Nick Hague Pt 01

For the first time on Sept. 28th, a U.S. Space Force Guardian was launched into space as part of the NASA SpaceX Crew-9 mission to the International Space Station. Col. Nick Hague will command the mission and join the Expedition 72 crew where they will conduct scientific research and maintenance activities. Part 01 of 02.
