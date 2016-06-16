(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Air Force Podcast feat. Col Nick Hague, NASA Astronaut

    VA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2016

    Audio by Senior Airman Treven Cannon 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)

    “Air Force Colonel Nick Hague is one of the few astronauts in history to survive an aborted post-launch space mission. Hear his harrowing journey, and how he got a second chance to realize his childhood dream of going to space. He’s set for liftoff on March 14, 2019 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

