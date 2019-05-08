(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Air Force Podcast - The Story of MoH Recipient MSgt Chapman feat. Dan Schilling

    The Air Force Podcast - The Story of MoH Recipient MSgt Chapman feat. Dan Schilling

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2019

    Audio by Senior Airman Treven Cannon 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)

    Air Force Podcast host SSgt Treven Cannon sat down with author Dan Schilling to discuss the one year anniversary of MSgt John Chapman receiving the Medal of honor and Air Force Combat Controllers.

    The Air Force Podcast - The Story of MoH Recipient MSgt Chapman feat. Dan Schilling