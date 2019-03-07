(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Air Force Podcast - Air Force Medical Service (AFMS) Update feat. Lt Gen Dorothy Hogg

    The Air Force Podcast - Air Force Medical Service (AFMS) Update feat. Lt Gen Dorothy Hogg

    DC, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2019

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Brad Sisson  

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)

    Lt Gen Dorothy Hogg, Surgeon General of the Air Force, discusses updates to the AFMS and how the changes will effect members of the Air Force Community.

    This work, The Air Force Podcast - Air Force Medical Service (AFMS) Update feat. Lt Gen Dorothy Hogg, by TSgt Brad Sisson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

