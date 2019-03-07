Lt Gen Dorothy Hogg, Surgeon General of the Air Force, discusses updates to the AFMS and how the changes will effect members of the Air Force Community.
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2019
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2019 16:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|58679
|Filename:
|1907/DOD_106983968.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:08
|Artist
|The Air Force Podcast
|Conductor
|The Air Force Podcast
|Album
|The Air Force Podcast
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Air Force Podcast - Air Force Medical Service (AFMS) Update feat. Lt Gen Dorothy Hogg, by TSgt Brad Sisson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT