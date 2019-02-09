(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Air Force Podcast - Warning Signs with Lt Col Magruder

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2019

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Josh Rosales 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)

    Suicide is the No. 1 killer of active-duty airmen in the United States Air Force. In February, the crisis prompted the Air Force to release a memo calling for a culture change within the service. Lt Col Daniel Magruder currently serves on the Air Force staff at the Pentagon. Six years ago, his best friend, Neil Landsberg, died by suicide.

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Air Force Podcast - Warning Signs with Lt Col Magruder, by TSgt Josh Rosales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention
    Air Force Podcast
    Lt Col Magruder

    The Air Force Podcast - Warning Signs with Lt Col Magruder