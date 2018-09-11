The Air Force Podcast - Veterans Day Spotlight feat. Col (ret.) and US Congressman Sam Johnson

Col (ret.) Sam Johnson served in the Air Force for 29 years, flying combat missions in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars, where he was also a Prisoner of War in the Hanoi Hilton for 7 long years. He was also a Thunderbird pilot. In this Veterans Day episode of the Air Force Podcast, he talks about his time in the service with host and fellow Texas native TSgt Josh Rosales.
