(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Air Force Podcast - Veterans Day Spotlight feat. Col (ret.) and US Congressman Sam Johnson

    The Air Force Podcast - Veterans Day Spotlight feat. Col (ret.) and US Congressman Sam Johnson

    DC, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2018

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)

    Col (ret.) Sam Johnson served in the Air Force for 29 years, flying combat missions in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars, where he was also a Prisoner of War in the Hanoi Hilton for 7 long years. He was also a Thunderbird pilot. In this Veterans Day episode of the Air Force Podcast, he talks about his time in the service with host and fellow Texas native TSgt Josh Rosales.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2018
    Date Posted: 11.09.2018 10:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54577
    Filename: 1811/DOD_106201948.mp3
    Length: 00:25:20
    Artist The Air Force Podcast
    Album The Air Force Podcast
    Year 2018
    Genre Podcast
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 15

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Air Force Podcast - Veterans Day Spotlight feat. Col (ret.) and US Congressman Sam Johnson, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    The Air Force Podcast - DIUx feat Col Enrique Oti
    The Air Force Podcast - ARWERX (feat. Captains Steven Lauver and Joey Arora)
    The Air Force Podcast - Parental Leave Updates
    The Air Force Podcast - Medal of Honor Pt. 01 feat. Michael Caldwell

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Podcast
    Veterans Day
    Air Force
    USAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT