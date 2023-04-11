Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 7

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 7

    UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Audio by Larry Collette 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    NIWC Atlantic is paying tribute to Women’s History Month with an episode focusing on leadership, empowerment and equal employment initiatives within the command!

    We begin with Chelsie talking with Commanding Officer CAPT Nicole Nigro about her career where she was designated as an engineering duty officer and attended the Naval Post Graduate School where she earned her Master of Science degree in space systems engineering.

    Then Alex speaks with Dr. Deborah Fuqua, the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Program Manager, about creating opportunities for women to be part of STEM careers. Chelsie and Alex share successes within the command and we close out the show with a historical “technical tid-bit!”

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 12:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73763
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109586900.mp3
    Length: 00:19:04
    Artist NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs Office
    Album Technically Speaking Podcast
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 7, by Larry Collette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    NIWCAtlantic

