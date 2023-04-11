Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 7

NIWC Atlantic is paying tribute to Women’s History Month with an episode focusing on leadership, empowerment and equal employment initiatives within the command!
We begin with Chelsie talking with Commanding Officer CAPT Nicole Nigro about her career where she was designated as an engineering duty officer and attended the Naval Post Graduate School where she earned her Master of Science degree in space systems engineering.
Then Alex speaks with Dr. Deborah Fuqua, the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Program Manager, about creating opportunities for women to be part of STEM careers. Chelsie and Alex share successes within the command and we close out the show with a historical “technical tid-bit!”
03.30.2023
04.20.2023
Newscasts
73763
2304/DOD_109586900.mp3
00:19:04
NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs Office
Technically Speaking Podcast
2023
Podcast
US
