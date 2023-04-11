Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 3

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 3

    UNITED STATES

    11.09.2022

    Audio by Larry Collette 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    Technically speaking NIWC Atlantic has a 3D printer! But it’s SO much more that that… the 3D printing is one small part that makes up all of the sophisticated manufacturing machinery within the On Demand Manufacturing (ODM) Lab. Chelsie talks with Hunter Smith, ODM Lab Engineering Manager, who explains the significance of the lab graduating to a core proficiency as well as the vast capabilities of the ODM Lab.

    To highlight and celebrate National Disability Awareness this month, Alex shares important information about reasonable accommodations that should be provided to persons with disabilities. He also shares insight about the obstacles he has overcome that are associated with his disability.

    As always, we will wrap up with some amazing accomplishments NIWC Atlantic has achieved recently, and a technology tip!

    Date Taken: 11.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 12:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:14:24
