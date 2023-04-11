Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 3

Technically speaking NIWC Atlantic has a 3D printer! But it’s SO much more that that… the 3D printing is one small part that makes up all of the sophisticated manufacturing machinery within the On Demand Manufacturing (ODM) Lab. Chelsie talks with Hunter Smith, ODM Lab Engineering Manager, who explains the significance of the lab graduating to a core proficiency as well as the vast capabilities of the ODM Lab.



To highlight and celebrate National Disability Awareness this month, Alex shares important information about reasonable accommodations that should be provided to persons with disabilities. He also shares insight about the obstacles he has overcome that are associated with his disability.



As always, we will wrap up with some amazing accomplishments NIWC Atlantic has achieved recently, and a technology tip!