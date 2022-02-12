Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    December Road to Drill Podcast Ep 037

    December Road to Drill Podcast Ep 037

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    The December Episode of the Road to Drill Podcast for the 127th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2022
    Date Posted: 12.03.2022 06:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71362
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109352063.mp3
    Length: 00:26:35
    Artist Staff Sgt. Drew Schumann
    Composer Staff Sgt. Drew Schumann
    Conductor Staff Sgt. Drew Schumann
    Album Road to Drill Podcast
    Track # 1
    Disc # 1
    Year 2022
    Genre News
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, December Road to Drill Podcast Ep 037, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    The Road to Drill Episode 012
    Road to Drill Podcast: Episode 013
    Road to Drill Episode 8
    Road to Drill Podcast: Episode 23
    November Road to Drill Ep. 036
    Road to Drillt: Episode 15
    Road to Drill: Episode 014

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Podcast
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT