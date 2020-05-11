Road to Drill Podcast Episode: 011

Road to Drill Podcast: Episode 11

Host: SSgt. Drew Schumann, from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan

TRT: 15:11

Topics: 127th Wing Commander Monthly Address, Around the Air Force News, COVID-19 Update, Force Protection, Drill Events, Family Support, Turkey Giveaway, Adopt1a-Family.



If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing