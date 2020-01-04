Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Road to Drill Podcast Epsodie 004

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Road to Drill Podcast: Episode 4
    Host: SSgt. Drew Schumann, from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan
    TRT: 10:40
    Topics: 127th Wing Commander Monthly Address, COVID-19 Pandemic Information, Selfridge Closures and Time Changes, Drill Changes, Base Info

    If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing

