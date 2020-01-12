Road to Drill Podcast: Episode 12
Host: SSgt. Drew Schumann, from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan
TRT: 20:25
Topics: 127th Wing Commander Monthly Address, Around the Air Force News, COVID-19 Update, Force Protection, Drill Events, Family Support Interview, Toys 4 Tots Interview.
If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing
This work, The Road to Drill Episode 012, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
