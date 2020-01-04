Road to Drill Episode 004

Road to Drill Podcast: Episode 4
Host: SSgt. Drew Schumann, from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan
TRT: 10:40
Topics: 127th Wing Commander Monthly Address, COVID-19 Pandemic Information, Selfridge Closures and Time Changes, Drill Changes, Base Info
If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing
