Road to Drill Ep 010

Road to Drill Podcast: Episode 10

Host: SSgt. Drew Schumann, from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan

TRT: 13:57

Topics: 127th Wing Commander Monthly Address, COVID-19 Update, Force Protection, Drill Events, Voting/2020 US General Election.



If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing