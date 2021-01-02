Road to Drill: Episode 014

Road to Drill Podcast: Episode 14

Host: SSgt. Drew Schumann, from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan

TRT: 23:10

Topics: 127th Wing Commander Monthly Address, Around the Air Force News, COVID-19 Update, COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives at Selfridge, Interview with Major Kathleen Wilbourn from the 127th Medical Group



If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing