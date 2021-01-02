Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Road to Drill: Episode 014

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Road to Drill Podcast: Episode 14
    Host: SSgt. Drew Schumann, from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan
    TRT: 23:10
    Topics: 127th Wing Commander Monthly Address, Around the Air Force News, COVID-19 Update, COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives at Selfridge, Interview with Major Kathleen Wilbourn from the 127th Medical Group

    If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Road to Drill: Episode 014, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Podcast
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    Air Force
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing

