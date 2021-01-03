Road to Drillt: Episode 15

Road to Drill Podcast: Episode 15

Host: SSgt. Drew Schumann, from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan

TRT: 17:03

Topics: 127th Wing Commander Monthly Address, Around the Air Force News, COVID-19 Update, Pre-Deployment Briefing information with Technical Sergeant Chelsea Fitzpatrick, Interview with Lt. Col. Crowder 127th Wing OPSEC Coordinator, and more.



If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing