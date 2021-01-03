Road to Drill Podcast: Episode 15
Host: SSgt. Drew Schumann, from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan
TRT: 17:03
Topics: 127th Wing Commander Monthly Address, Around the Air Force News, COVID-19 Update, Pre-Deployment Briefing information with Technical Sergeant Chelsea Fitzpatrick, Interview with Lt. Col. Crowder 127th Wing OPSEC Coordinator, and more.
If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2021 01:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65523
|Filename:
|2103/DOD_108214831.mp3
|Length:
|00:17:03
|Artist
|Staff Sgt. Drew Schumann
|Composer
|Staff Sgt. Drew Schumann
|Conductor
|Staff Sgt. Drew Schumann
|Album
|Road to Drill Podcast
|Track #
|1
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Road to Drillt: Episode 15, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT