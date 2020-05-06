Road to Drill Podcast: Episode 6
Host: SSgt. Drew Schumann, from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan
TRT: 16:41
Topics: 127th Wing Commander Monthly Address, COVID-19 Update, Hours and Information to the Wing Pass and ID office, Status of brining members back to work, Proper mask wear, and more...
If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing
This work, Road to Drill Episode 006, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
