    November Road to Drill Ep. 036

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    November Road to Drill Podcast: Episode 36 
    Host: SSgt. Drew Schumann, from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan
     TRT: 31:32 
    Topics: 127th Wing Commander Monthly Address, Turkey Giveaway, Tech. Sgt. Fitzpatrick joins for Updates from “The F.U.N.” FSS Newsletter, Dining Facility, Around the Air Force News, Toys For Tots, and more...

    If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing

    #TeamSelfridge #MichiganNationalGuard #AirNationalGuard

    Date Taken: 11.03.2022
    Date Posted: 11.03.2022 12:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, November Road to Drill Ep. 036, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    Air Force
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing
    RSD

