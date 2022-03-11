November Road to Drill Podcast: Episode 36
Host: SSgt. Drew Schumann, from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan
TRT: 31:32
Topics: 127th Wing Commander Monthly Address, Turkey Giveaway, Tech. Sgt. Fitzpatrick joins for Updates from “The F.U.N.” FSS Newsletter, Dining Facility, Around the Air Force News, Toys For Tots, and more...
If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing
#TeamSelfridge #MichiganNationalGuard #AirNationalGuard
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2022 12:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71084
|Filename:
|2211/DOD_109303153.mp3
|Length:
|00:31:34
|Artist
|Staff Sgt. Drew Schumann
|Composer
|Staff Sgt. Drew Schumann
|Conductor
|Staff Sgt. Drew Schumann
|Album
|Road to Drill Podcast
|Track #
|1
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, November Road to Drill Ep. 036, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT