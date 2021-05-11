Road to Drill Podcast: Episode 23
Host: SSgt. Drew Schumann, from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan
TRT: 13:32
Topics: 127th Wing Commander Monthly Address, November Family Readiness Events, Turkey, Traffic Concerns, Around the Air Force News, COVID-19 Update, Force Protection, Drill Events, Adopt1a-Family.
If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing
#TeamSelfridge
#MichiganNationalGuard
#AirNationalGuard
This work, Road to Drill Podcast: Episode 23, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
