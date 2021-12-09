Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Get a Sign Sn1Ep11 - EANGOR

    Get a Sign Sn1Ep11 - EANGOR

    OR, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2021

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Chief Conner speaks with two members of EANGOR (The Enlisted Association of the National Guard - Oregon), and discusses the many benefits belonging to professional military associations can provide.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2021
    Date Posted: 09.12.2021 11:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67312
    Filename: 2109/DOD_108564450.mp3
    Length: 00:22:43
    Artist Chief Master Sgt. Dan Conner
    Album Get a Sign
    Track # 11
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: OR, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 15

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Get a Sign Sn1Ep11 - EANGOR, by SFC Zachary Holden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    oregon national guard
    get a sign
    Chief Conner
    professional association

