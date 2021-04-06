Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Get a Sign Sn1Ep8 - Suicide Prevention - Part 2

    Get a Sign Sn1Ep8 - Suicide Prevention - Part 2

    06.04.2021

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Chief Conner continues the discussion about suicide prevention from episode 3 with Vicki Farnsworth, the Oregon National Guard suicide prevention coordinator, and welcomes for the first time Spc. Amanda Nowacki, an Oregon Army National Guard Soldier who shares her experiences with suicide.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 14:28
    Length: 00:14:59
    suicide prevention
    podcast
    suicide
    oregon national guard
    SMFS
    chief conner

