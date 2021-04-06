Chief Conner continues the discussion about suicide prevention from episode 3 with Vicki Farnsworth, the Oregon National Guard suicide prevention coordinator, and welcomes for the first time Spc. Amanda Nowacki, an Oregon Army National Guard Soldier who shares her experiences with suicide.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 14:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66530
|Filename:
|2106/DOD_108381482.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:59
|Artist
|Chief Master Sgt. Dan Conner
|Album
|Get a Sign
|Track #
|8
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|OR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
This work, Get a Sign Sn1Ep8 - Suicide Prevention - Part 2, by SFC Zachary Holden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
